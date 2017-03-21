Fundraiser being held for Newburgh ma...

Fundraiser being held for Newburgh mayora s cancer treatment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

CITY OF NEWBURGH Family and friends of City of Newburgh Mayor Judy Kennedy are holding a public fundraiser to help cover the costs of uninsured medical treatments as she battles ovarian cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no... 2 hr Hunter 2
Seeking transit info Mar 14 Footballfan18 1
Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16) Mar 10 Jimmy pasonelli 10
News Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ... Feb 25 RaeShawn LaMont T... 2
News Officials want coin created for New York's Purp... Feb 22 Hostis Publicus 3
News Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10) Feb 21 Well Well 57
News Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09) Feb 21 Community Disorga... 33
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,475 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC