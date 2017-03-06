Free art master class at SUNY Orange
Lamb will conduct a master class/workshop on Tuesday, March 7, at the OCTC Great Room 101 in Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange in Newburgh beginning at 5 p.m. During the program, "Accenting the Personal," classical music will play to create an ambience conducive to observation and calm. The session is free and open to the public 15 years old and older.
