Firefighters revive man they say stru...

Firefighters revive man they say struck 2 cars

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Times Herald-Record

CITY OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh firefighters used overdose medication naloxone to revive a man who struck two cars after losing consciousness while driving an SUV north on Liberty Street on Friday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When do Kiryas Joel officials meet? Theya re no... 2 hr Jimmy Rodriguez 1
Seeking transit info Mar 14 Footballfan18 1
Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16) Mar 10 Jimmy pasonelli 10
News Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ... Feb 25 RaeShawn LaMont T... 2
News Officials want coin created for New York's Purp... Feb 22 Hostis Publicus 3
News Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10) Feb 21 Well Well 57
News Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09) Feb 21 Community Disorga... 33
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,421 • Total comments across all topics: 279,711,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC