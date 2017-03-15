Federal Review of RRX Warnings is Called For
The Federal Railroad Administration should review current standards for the time between the activation of train warning signals and the distance of an oncoming train, US Senator Charles Schumer said Friday. The Senate minority leader and frequent visitor to the Hudson Valley when speaking out on issues, was back in Newburgh on Friday, assessing the damage from Tuesday's derailment.
