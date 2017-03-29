Exec Dir of OC Human Rights Commission Named
Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus announced recently that Inaudy Esposito has been named Executive Director of the Orange County Human Rights Commission. Esposito's first day as Commissioner of Human Rights will be March 1, 2017.
