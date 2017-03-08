CSX freight train carrying hazardous materials derails

In this photo provided by Joni Dunning Armstrong, the lead locomotive of a CSX freight train blocks a road in Newburgh, N.Y., after going off its rails, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. A CSX spokesperson said the train was carrying sulfuric acid and sodium hydroxide, as well as cardboard, corn oil and glass products when it derailed about 3:30 p.m. CSX says that there are no reports of leaks at this time.

