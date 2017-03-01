19 Sacred Sites Grants Awarded Throughout NYS

The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 19 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $260,000 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York State including a $10,000 Sacred Sites Grant to New Life Pentecostal Church in Newburgh, New York to help fund roof replacement, and a Conservancy Grant of $10,000 to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kingston, New York to help fund asbestos removal and roof replacement at the attached education wing. "Maintaining these remarkable buildings for their congregations, social service and cultural programs, and history is one of the most important things we do," said Peg Breen, President, The New York Landmarks Conservancy.

