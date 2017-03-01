19 Sacred Sites Grants Awarded Throughout NYS
The New York Landmarks Conservancy has announced 19 Sacred Sites Grants totaling $260,000 awarded to historic religious properties throughout New York State including a $10,000 Sacred Sites Grant to New Life Pentecostal Church in Newburgh, New York to help fund roof replacement, and a Conservancy Grant of $10,000 to Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kingston, New York to help fund asbestos removal and roof replacement at the attached education wing. "Maintaining these remarkable buildings for their congregations, social service and cultural programs, and history is one of the most important things we do," said Peg Breen, President, The New York Landmarks Conservancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Feb 25
|RaeShawn LaMont T...
|2
|Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16)
|Feb 23
|Jimmy pasonelli
|9
|Officials want coin created for New York's Purp...
|Feb 22
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb 21
|Well Well
|57
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Feb 21
|Community Disorga...
|33
|DA: Partygoers stepped over victims' bodies, to...
|Feb 19
|Dump trump
|2
|Struggling WWII vet gets Christmas gifts, donat...
|Feb 17
|Trump rules
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC