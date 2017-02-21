Wappingers Falls Man Sentenced For Ba...

Wappingers Falls Man Sentenced For Bank Robbery

A Wappingers Falls man was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for the armed robbery of an Orange County bank. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said that Joshua De Jesus, 27, was also sentenced to five years post-release supervision and to pay $225,000 in restitution in connection with the armed robbery of the Hudson Heritage Federal Credit Union in the City of Newburgh on Aug. 24, 2015.

