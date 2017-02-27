Tests find high levels of cancerous toxins in Newburgh residents
Newburgh residents tested positive for unusually high levels of potentially cancerous chemicals due to their exposure to toxic water last year. According to state findings, 370 residents submitted to testing and showed levels three times the national average for PFOS and five other chemicals.
