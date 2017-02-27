SUNY Orange seeks to increase STEM degrees for underrepresented minority students
The program is designed to increase undergraduate and graduate degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in underrepresented minority student populations. This current academic year marks SUNY Orange's first year with the LSAMP alliance.
