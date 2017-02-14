Pipes for leaking New York City aqueduct arrive in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – The pipes, they are 'a calling you to the Newburgh waterfront to see them in all their outsized glory, before they are buried beneath the Hudson River to repair the leaking New York City aqueduct.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|Mon
|ddmu
|32
|Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16)
|Feb 4
|Charles Hanigan
|8
|cross on rt 84
|Feb 3
|Charles Hanigan
|2
|Is Pano Patsalos still alive? (Dec '12)
|Jan 26
|Sickened
|3
|Catholic school shut down due to safety issues
|Jan 25
|Ang
|1
|Adoptees and Birth parents & Siblings Reunite! (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|4
|Thomas Hall (Oct '10)
|Jan 19
|Debby
|5
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC