Norwegian of 'huge' economic interest to USA: White House

Norwegian's plans to expand with its Irish subsidiary Norwegian Air International got a boost from the White House today, with press secretary Sean Spicer saying the US has a "huge economic interest" in the airline's growth. "There is a deal in which [Norwegian's] having 50% of the crews and the pilots are American based, they're flying Boeing planes - there's a huge economic interest that America has in that deal right now," he says during a press briefing today.

