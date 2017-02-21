Norwegian: $65 one-way fares to Europ...

Norwegian: $65 one-way fares to Europe now on sale

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: MSN Living

Norwegian Air is bringing nonstop European flights to three small Northeast airports, adding 10 new trans-Atlantic routes that initially will go on sale for as little as $65 one way. The fast-growing European discount carrier announced the expansion Thursday, revealing plans for five trans-Atlantic routes from Providence, four from Newburgh, N.Y., and one from Hartford, Conn.

