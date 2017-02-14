Newburgh school budget plan seeks 2% tax levy hike
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh school Superintendent Roberto Padilla unveiled a draft 2017-2018 budget on Tuesday that calls for a 1 percent spending increase, a continued expansion of services for disabled and limited-English students, longer school days for K-2 students and new academic programs.
