Newburgh Resident to Judge Group in Dog Show

Wednesday Feb 1

Newburgh, New York resident, Kenneth M. McDermott, is among one of seven group judges at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14, 2017. McDermott will officiate over the Terrier Group during the evening competition held at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

