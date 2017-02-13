Newburgh Police Looking Into Second Shooting
They say a man was taken by private vehicle to St. Luke's Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police believe he was shot in the area of Liberty Street and Henry Avenue, and aren't saying whether it's connected to that morning's homicide.
