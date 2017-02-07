Newburgh Brewery voted best tap room in New York state
The Newburgh Brewery Company was voted the "top tap room" in New York by craft beer connoisseurs on ratebeer.com. They say their best-selling beer is their cream ale, one of their four original beers brewed back at the company's inception.
