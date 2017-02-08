Meals on Wheels NYS Announces Leaders...

Meals on Wheels NYS Announces Leadership Slate

Meals on Wheels New York State is pleased to announce the appointment of their slate of officers, directors, and governance/nominating committee members for the term beginning January 1, 2017. Locally, Carole McDermott, President of Meals on Wheels of Greater Newburgh, Inc., has been named to the MOWNYS Board of Directors.

