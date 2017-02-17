Man sentenced to prison for $220K rob...

Man sentenced to prison for $220K robbery at Newburgh credit union

1 hr ago

Joshua DeJesus, 28, had pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, a felony, in a Aug. 24, 2015 robbery that prosecutors say netted him close to $220,000.

