Man Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident On Upstate NY Road
State police say they've charged a 37-year-old man with leaving the scene of an accident after he struck and killed a pedestrian on a Hudson Valley road last weekend. Troopers say 56-year-old Eliu Rivera of the town of Blooming Grove in Orange County was walking on a road in his hometown around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle.
