Hundreds Gather to Protest Trump Travel Ban
Hundreds of protesters gathered late Wednesday afternoon in Poughkeepsie to show their displeasure with President Trump's recent travel ban and his plan to build a wall on the Mexico border. Billed as the "Mid-Hudson Solidarity March and Rally," community activists, area college students, and pastors of several local churches gathered in unity and marched from the arterial to the steps of the Mansion Street Post Office with chants of "no ban, no wall, we will always welcome all" to denounce the latest presidential executive orders.
