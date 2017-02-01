Horizons on the Hudson Awarded $6,800 Grant
Horizons on the Hudson Magnet School received a $6,800 grant from The Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries. More than $831,000 in grants will be distributed to 130 school libraries across the country for the purchase of books and reading materials.
