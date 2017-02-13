Homicide Of Former Schools Administrator Off I-84 Remains Mystery
More than two decades after the fatal shooting of a Hudson Valley school district educator, state police continue investigating the curious circumstances behind his death. State police from the Wappinger barracks continue to investigate the homicide of 47-year-old LaGrange resident Richard Aderson, who was shot during a verbal dispute turned physical following a fender bender on I-84 in Fishkill in 1997.
