Funds Committed to Expand Boys & Girls Club
Dutchess County, through its Agency Partner Grant program, has awarded the Boys & Girls Club of Newburgh $100,000 in grant funding to implement a comprehensive after-school program at the New Hope Community Center in the City of Poughkeepsie. This program will target the academic, social and behavioral development of city youth.
