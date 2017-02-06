Fighting poverty together
RECAP and Sweet Onion Brewhouse partnered in the fight against poverty with a guest bartending event at the Village of Florida restaurant on Sunday, Jan. 22. RECAP staff, board members and friends of the agency got out of the office and behind the bar, collecting $1,445 in tips for the agency's anti-poverty programs. Bartenders included Board President John Cappello, Head Start Health Coordinator Patti Myers, Warwick Supervisor Michael Sweeton, Port Jervis Community Development Agency Chairman Carl Hendrick, and Vice President of Todd Lyons Paving Alayna Waizenegger.
