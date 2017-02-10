Donations pour in after Walden man is...

Donations pour in after Walden man is paralyzed in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

WALDEN – Two days from his 20th birthday and two months from college graduation, Ivan Pizarro stood talking inside a space at 119 Broadway in the City of Newburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16) Feb 4 Charles Hanigan 8
cross on rt 84 Feb 3 Charles Hanigan 2
Is Pano Patsalos still alive? (Dec '12) Jan 26 Sickened 3
News Catholic school shut down due to safety issues Jan 25 Ang 1
Adoptees and Birth parents & Siblings Reunite! (Jan '13) Jan 25 joanNYadoptees 4
Thomas Hall (Oct '10) Jan 19 Debby 5
New WIndsor Driving Range Lapras Jan 18 Lapras Seeker 1
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,800,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC