Developer pushes Newburgh for deed restriction fix
CITY OF NEWBURGH – A developer pushing the City of Newburgh to fix a deed restriction that is the latest hurdle in its years-old plan for 91 affordable apartments and a street-level grocery store on Broadway is proposing a revised agreement in which it would donate $100,000 to youth organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garrison Garage owner found murdered (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Community Disorga...
|33
|Ahmed Hoyt, 31, Shot Dead in Brooklyn (Feb '10)
|Feb 19
|Ashley
|56
|DA: Partygoers stepped over victims' bodies, to...
|Feb 19
|Dump trump
|2
|Struggling WWII vet gets Christmas gifts, donat...
|Feb 17
|Trump rules
|3
|Learn How To Forge Free MetroCard Rides
|Feb 15
|JackieRob
|1
|Newburgh school budget plan seeks 2% tax levy hike
|Feb 15
|Red
|1
|Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16)
|Feb 4
|Charles Hanigan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC