Anti-Pilgrim Pipeline rally held in Newburgh
CITY OF NEWBURGH - Dozens of people squeezed into the Wherehouse bar in the City of Newburgh on Thursday evening as local groups rallied opposition to a proposed oil pipeline between Albany and New Jersey that is seen as a threat to drinking water supplies, creeks and streams, and public health.
