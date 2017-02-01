Acclaimed Percussionist Honors MLK, Pete Seeger

Acclaimed multicultural percussionist, Jeff Haynes, sits behind a Hang Drum, one of several types of drums he played Saturday at the Poughkeepsie Public Library. Haynes, a City of Beacon resident, along with a guest musician, Sean Harkness, and other music guests, entertained the crowd for an hour with a rhythmic journey titled, "Listen to the Rhythms of Black History," a celebration honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. as well as Black History Month.

