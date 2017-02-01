Acclaimed Percussionist Honors MLK, Pete Seeger
Acclaimed multicultural percussionist, Jeff Haynes, sits behind a Hang Drum, one of several types of drums he played Saturday at the Poughkeepsie Public Library. Haynes, a City of Beacon resident, along with a guest musician, Sean Harkness, and other music guests, entertained the crowd for an hour with a rhythmic journey titled, "Listen to the Rhythms of Black History," a celebration honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. as well as Black History Month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Charles Hanigan
|7
|Is Pano Patsalos still alive? (Dec '12)
|Jan 26
|Sickened
|3
|Catholic school shut down due to safety issues
|Jan 25
|Ang
|1
|Adoptees and Birth parents & Siblings Reunite! (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|4
|Thomas Hall (Oct '10)
|Jan 19
|Debby
|5
|New WIndsor Driving Range Lapras
|Jan 18
|Lapras Seeker
|1
|Struggling WWII vet gets Christmas gifts, donat...
|Jan 12
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC