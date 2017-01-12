Woman Charged With Entering Fishkill ...

Woman Charged With Entering Fishkill Correctional Facility With Drugs

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Peekskill Daily Voice

A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly attempted to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Fishkill Correctional Facility. On Tuesday, New York State Police announced that Brittany Shay, 39, of Newburgh was arrested by troopers from the Wappinger barracks over the weekend and charged with felony counts of promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peekskill Daily Voice.

Newburgh, NY

