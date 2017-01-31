Wappingers Falls Man Pleads Guilty In Building Contracting Scheme
A Wappingers Falls contractor pleaded guilty Friday to running a scheme of spending customers money on himself or for repaying debts, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler. Fortunato "Ken" Febus, 51, of Wappingers Falls, admitted that between May 8, 2012, and August 26, 2015, he engaged in an ongoing scheme to defraud a number of victims who hired him as a building contractor, Hoovler said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Keith Brulatour? (Jun '16)
|Jan 29
|mandy noneya
|6
|Is Pano Patsalos still alive? (Dec '12)
|Jan 26
|Sickened
|3
|Catholic school shut down due to safety issues
|Jan 25
|Ang
|1
|Adoptees and Birth parents & Siblings Reunite! (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|joanNYadoptees
|4
|Thomas Hall (Oct '10)
|Jan 19
|Debby
|5
|New WIndsor Driving Range Lapras
|Jan 18
|Lapras Seeker
|1
|Struggling WWII vet gets Christmas gifts, donat...
|Jan 12
|Jeremy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC