Wappingers Falls Man Pleads Guilty In...

Wappingers Falls Man Pleads Guilty In Building Contracting Scheme

Tuesday Jan 24

A Wappingers Falls contractor pleaded guilty Friday to running a scheme of spending customers money on himself or for repaying debts, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler. Fortunato "Ken" Febus, 51, of Wappingers Falls, admitted that between May 8, 2012, and August 26, 2015, he engaged in an ongoing scheme to defraud a number of victims who hired him as a building contractor, Hoovler said.

