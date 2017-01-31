Wappingers Falls Man Pleads Guilty In Building Contracting Scheme

A Wappingers Falls contractor pleaded guilty Friday to running a scheme of spending customers money on himself or for repaying debts, according to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler. Fortunato "Ken" Febus, 51, of Wappingers Falls, admitted that between May 8, 2012, and August 26, 2015, he engaged in an ongoing scheme to defraud a number of victims who hired him as a building contractor, Hoovler said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cortlandt Daily Voice.