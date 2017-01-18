Volunteers Join Habitat Newburgh to H...

Volunteers Join Habitat Newburgh to Honor MLK

26 min ago Read more: Hudson Valley Press

Over 100 volunteers joined Habitat Newburgh in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a day of service. Together, they worked on Habitat Newburgh projects ranging from demolition at the latest gut-rehab house, to painting doors and trim, and helping at the ReStore.

Newburgh, NY

