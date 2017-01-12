Town of Newburgh approves water sharing agreement with New Windsor
TOWN OF NEWBURGH The Town of Newburgh approved an agreement to share water with the Town of New Windsor as both municipalities prepare for the repair-related shutdowns of the New York City's Catskill and Delaware aqueducts.
