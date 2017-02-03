Stewart Airport still potential Superfund site
TOWN OF NEW WINDSOR – When the state designated Stewart Air National Guard Base a Superfund site and declared the base the source of the toxic chemical found in the City of Newburgh's primary water supply, it also named Stewart International Airport as a potential environmental hazard.
