SLCH Emergency Room to Close on January 12

The emergency department at the Cornwall campus of St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital is closing its doors for good at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, January 12. Hospital officials announced last month they were going to shutter that department in Cornwall and handle all emergency cases from that point on at their Newburgh campus, five miles to the north. Officials have said they are closing down that function in Cornwall because it is highly underutilized and costing the hospital money it cannot afford to spend in the current healthcare climate.

