Senators, congressman demand that Stewart Air Base filter toxic water
Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are joining with Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in demanding that the Department of Defense begin filtering contaminated water from Stewart Air National Guard base that is flowing into Silver Stream, Moodna Creek and the Hudson River.
