Sacred Heart students to move to St. Joseph
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Students of the condemned Sacred Heart School in the City of Newburgh will begin receiving instruction at the former home of St. Joseph School in New Windsor as early as Monday, the Archdiocese of New York's school superintendent told more than 100 concerned parents on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Hall (Oct '10)
|Jan 19
|Debby
|5
|New WIndsor Driving Range Lapras
|Jan 18
|Lapras Seeker
|1
|Struggling WWII vet gets Christmas gifts, donat...
|Jan 12
|Jeremy
|2
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Jan 5
|Mamanono
|6
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Joey lindsley
|12
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Dec '16
|Rawtruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC