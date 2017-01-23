Sacred Heart students to move to St. ...

Sacred Heart students to move to St. Joseph

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

CITY OF NEWBURGH – Students of the condemned Sacred Heart School in the City of Newburgh will begin receiving instruction at the former home of St. Joseph School in New Windsor as early as Monday, the Archdiocese of New York's school superintendent told more than 100 concerned parents on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thomas Hall (Oct '10) Jan 19 Debby 5
New WIndsor Driving Range Lapras Jan 18 Lapras Seeker 1
News Struggling WWII vet gets Christmas gifts, donat... Jan 12 Jeremy 2
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Jan 5 Mamanono 6
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Dec 25 Moonbeam 4
News McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09) Dec '16 Joey lindsley 12
News Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ... Dec '16 Rawtruth 1
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,223,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC