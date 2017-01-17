Sacred Heart School building condemne...

Sacred Heart School building condemned in Newburgh

CITY OF NEWBURGH A Catholic elementary school in Newburgh was ordered closed Tuesday after city inspectors responding to a boiler gas leak found structural issues, including load-bearing walls that appeared ready to collapse, tilted floors and doors unable to open because of shifting in the building.

