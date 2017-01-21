Orange County Women Joining Hundreds of Thousands for Women's March in D.C.
Orange County Democratic Women is one of the New York groups heading to Washington Saturday morning for the Women's March. The organization is traveling from Newburgh to the nation's capital to let the Trump administration know they won't be ignored.
