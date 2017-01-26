Newburgh rally decries US ban on some Muslim travelers
Dozens of demonstrators rallied outside the Masjid Al-Ikhlas mosque in Newburgh on Sunday to protest what they referred to as President Donald Trump's ban on Muslims.
