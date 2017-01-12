Newburgh OKs sale of historic building

Newburgh OKs sale of historic building

CITY OF NEWBURGH - Newburgh's City Council approved the sale on Monday of a historic 144-year-old one-time church parsonage to a Beacon woman who is planning to restore the building and use it for a preschool.

Newburgh, NY

