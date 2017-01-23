Newburgh man charged in ShopRite robbery
TOWN OF NEWBURGH A City of Newburgh man was charged with felony robbery Monday after he shoved a security guard and struck a car after stealing less than $55 worth of merchandise from the Town of Newburgh ShopRite, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Hall (Oct '10)
|Jan 19
|Debby
|5
|New WIndsor Driving Range Lapras
|Jan 18
|Lapras Seeker
|1
|Struggling WWII vet gets Christmas gifts, donat...
|Jan 12
|Jeremy
|2
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Jan 5
|Mamanono
|6
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Dec '16
|Joey lindsley
|12
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Dec '16
|Rawtruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC