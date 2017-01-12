Newburgh Habitat seeks volunteers for MLK 'Day of Service'

CITY OF NEWBURGH Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh is seeking volunteers for its annual "Day of Service" on Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Volunteers 16 and older are needed from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for activities ranging from demolition and clean-out to painting and staffing the organization's ReStore, which sells appliances, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.