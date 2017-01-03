Newburgh deli closed for allegedly se...

Newburgh deli closed for allegedly selling synthetic marijuana

An Orange County deli is now closed after police allegedly caught the owner and a clerk selling synthetic marijuana.Packages of potentially deadly synthetic marijuana were Authorities say Hemyar Almaflehi and Omar Nagi sold K2 and cigarettes with fake stamps, both violations of state law.

