Newburgh deli closed for allegedly selling synthetic marijuana
An Orange County deli is now closed after police allegedly caught the owner and a clerk selling synthetic marijuana.Packages of potentially deadly synthetic marijuana were Authorities say Hemyar Almaflehi and Omar Nagi sold K2 and cigarettes with fake stamps, both violations of state law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Struggling WWII vet gets Christmas gifts, donat...
|5 hr
|Joe
|1
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Jan 5
|Mamanono
|6
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Dec 21
|Joey lindsley
|12
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Dec 11
|Rawtruth
|1
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Shooting Victims Laid to Rest After Violent Night
|Nov '16
|ROFL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC