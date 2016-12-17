Newburgh Council to vote on removing ...

Newburgh Council to vote on removing colony of feral cats

CITY OF NEWBURGH After initially bowing to the concerns of animal-rights advocates, Newburgh's City Council is planning to vote Monday on a $2,000 contract to remove a colony of feral cats that have soiled a neighboring daycare center property with feces and urine.

