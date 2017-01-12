Newburgh council OKs $351K to install...

Newburgh council OKs $351K to install gunshot sensors

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Times Herald-Record

CITY OF NEWBURGH – Newburgh's City Council approved spending $351,000 on Monday to subscribe for 18 months to a system in which a California company installs audio sensors that alert police when gunshots are fired and quickly directs patrol officers to a precise location.

