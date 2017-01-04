NECSD Hosts Pajama Bedtime Story Party
On a cold winter night on December 9, over 165 attendees cozied up for a pajama bedtime story party at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center hosted by the NECSD Family and Community Engagement Department. Students from the Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus theatre program and the NFA Drama Company, the Before Broadway Theatre Co., entertained families by acting out story books.
