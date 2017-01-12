N'burgh lab deluged with school water...

N'burgh lab deluged with school water samples

NEWBURGH - More than 30,000 water samples have flooded through a local laboratory in the wake of the state's new requirement that school districts test every potable water outlet in their buildings.

