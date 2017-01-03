Musically 'March into the Woods'
For the January concert, Ger conceived a new multi-media experience in which a narrator “will take us through a retelling of the well-known tale of Rapunzel , accompanied by the music of Beethoven, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and others. We will then wind our way through Prokofiev's adored 'Peter and the Wolf.'
