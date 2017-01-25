Lecture on Motown and the Civil Rights Movement
What affect did Motown's development have on the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s? Find out on Thurs., Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. when a lecture at the Newburgh Free Library traces the development of, and interconnections between, the burgeoning popularity of The Motown Sound and the Civil Rights Movement during the 1960s. The snow date is Thurs., Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. Celebrate Black History Month with Motown Historian Tom Ingrassia who will chronicle the ground breaking role Motown Records and its artists played in American culture and society during the Civil Rights Era.
